Four Better Hope residents robbed by lone gunman

Last Updated on Sunday, 23 May 2021, 13:55 by Denis Chabrol

Four residents of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara have been robbed by a gun-toting bandit of cash, jewellery and other items with a total value of GYD$841,000.

Police said he has not yet been arrested for the robbery that was committed at about 10:15 Saturday night. Those robbed are a 45-year old businesswoman, a 44-year old fisherman, a 23-year old housewife and a 21-year old woman.

“The victims were in their yard when they noticed a male enter the said yard from the gate. He ordered them to ‘freeze’ while pointing a handgun in their direction. They complied and the perpetrator relieved them of the stated articles,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The items stolen include three cellular phones, a 10 pennyweight gold chain valued GYD$100,000, three gold finger rings worth GYD$60,000; one diamond ring valued GYD$175,000, one gold band valued GYD$300,000 and GYD$80,000 cash,

Investigators were informed that one of the victims got up from a chair and was lashed to his left side face with the handgun by the perpetrator after which he pointed the handgun to the businesswoman’s head and demanded money.

Police were also told that the perpetrator then ran out of the yard with the articles and cash, making good his escape in a white car that was waiting on him.