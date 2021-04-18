“Tookman” of Corentyne shot, robbed of jewellery

Last Updated on Sunday, 18 April 2021, 10:59 by Denis Chabrol

A 29-year old man was early this morning robbed of GYD$1.5 million worth jewwllery at a barbecue and shot as he was chasing the robber, police said.

Injured in the incident that occurredat about 2:15 AM at Alness Village, Corentyne is Dyameond “Tookman” McKenzie of Brighton Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Police said the bandit has not yet been arrested.

Investigators were informed that Mr. Mckenzie was at a barbecue dancing with a female when the suspect allegedly approached him from behind and grabbed his two gold chains valued at GYD$1,500,000 from around his neck, before running off.

“The victim ran behind the suspect, who eventually escaped through a clump of bushes, after firing three shots in his (the victim’s) direction, one of which hit him on his right thigh,” the Guyana Police Force said.

He was rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital before being referred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital for further treatment.