Last Updated on Saturday, 17 April 2021, 16:27 by Denis Chabrol

A car was Friday night burnt at the Green Field Access Road also known as Stadium Road, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

The number of the Toyota Spacio vehicle has been given as PWW 5408.

Police say firefighters extinguished the blaze which occurred at about 9:15 PM.

No one was injured.