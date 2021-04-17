Body washes up on West Coast Demerara foreshore

Last Updated on Saturday, 17 April 2021, 16:23 by Denis Chabrol

The partly decomposed body of a man early Saturday morning washed up on the Cornelia Ida foreshore, West Coast Demerara, police said.

Police say the man is of mixed race and he was believed to be about 45 years old.

The body was seen at about 6:30 AM.

Police say an unknown caller made contact with the Leonora Police Station.

The body was escorted to the Ezekiel funeral home at Best Village, West Coast Demerara. Further investigations are ongoing.