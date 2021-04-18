Bandits stab owner of Mattai’s Supermarket on arriving home

Last Updated on Sunday, 18 April 2021, 12:48 by Denis Chabrol

The owner of Mattai Supermarket was Saturday stabbed by bandits as he fended them off in their attempt to rob him as he arrived at his Bel Air Park, Georgetown home, police said.

The entire ordeal was captured on surveillance camera.

Mr. Harry Mattai was treated and sent away. There were no immediate reports that his wife and daughter, who were in his car, were assaulted.

Police said the attempted robbery was committed at about 10:11 Saturday night by two men, one of who was armed with a knife.

He informed investigators that he and his family had just returned home in his motorcar. As Mr. Mattai exited his motorcar to open his gate, leaving his daughter and wife in the vehicle, he said he saw the suspects approaching him from a western direction on two separate bicycles.

Mr. Mattai, according to police, said the armed bandit pointed a knife at him and said “hand over what u get”. He reportedly said he did not have anything after which the perpetrators then tried to search him and a scuffle ensued.

Police said the suspect, who was armed with a knife stabbed to his lower back causing injuries. The perpetrators then made good their escape heading west on the said bicycles.

Mr. Mattai was rushed to a private hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who treated and sent him away.

Checks made for the suspects but they were not located. Investigation ongoing, police said.