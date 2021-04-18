No curfew extension

Last Updated on Sunday, 18 April 2021, 21:01 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana government has scotched rumours that the curfew has been extended to 6 AM to 6 PM.

The COVID National Task Force says based on the April 1 to 30 gazetted order, the curfew remains from 10:30 PM to 4 AM. The Task Force says all emergency measures have not been changed.

Amid more than 100 hundred new COVID cases daily for the past several days and people dying from the disease almost everyday, there have been persistent rumours that the government was about to start the curfew from 6 AM. The death toll is now 271.

But the COVID-19 National Task Force said only essential services are authorised to operate 24 hours per day. But others must close at 9:30 PM to allow workers to get home by 10:30 PM.

The COVID Task Force says essential workers must have in their possession valid work identification and accompanying letters that state that verify that they are performing essential services at a specified area or location.