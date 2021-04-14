Man dead, child injured in collision

Last Updated on Wednesday, 14 April 2021, 23:04 by Denis Chabrol

A 36-year old man of Craig Street, Campbellville, Georgetown is dead and a seven-year old boy injured in a collision on Tuesday night, police said.

The accident occurred at about 9:15PM on Homestretch Avenue in the vicinity of Help and Shelter.

Police say Brian Mitchell was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The seven-year old boy’s right leg has been broken.

Police say the collision occurred between a car driven by Taishan Shanks and another car driven by Mitchell.

Shanks informed that the car driven by Mitchell ended up in his lane and the vehicles they were driving collided..

Shanks and an occupant of his vehicle were also taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where they were treated for lacerations and later discharged.