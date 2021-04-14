GPL says burning parts tripped generators

Last Updated on Wednesday, 14 April 2021, 22:47 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) says damaged conductors and connectors that caused a complete shutdown of the Demerara -Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) on Monday April 12 have been repaired.

“The damaged conductors and connectors resulted in an overload of two Wartsila engines at Garden of Eden,

which triggered the loss of another two engines at the same location, followed by six other engines at the Kingston Power Plant and the eventual collapse of the DBIS,” the power company said.

Consumers in the Demerara- Berbice interconnected system (DBIS) experienced a complete disruption in power supply for more that three hours. on Monday.

GPL explained that the disruption was caused by damaged conductors and connectors on the 69 kilovolt (kV) L3 Transmission Line.

GPL says comprehensive maintenance is ongoing.

The electricity provider says significant upgrades of the Garden of Eden Power Plant are progressing in preparation for the commissioning of a new 45.5 Megawatt Power Plant.