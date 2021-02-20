Body of man dumped in septic tank

Last Updated on Saturday, 20 February 2021, 16:35 by Denis Chabrol

The body of a man believed to have been a drug addict was Saturday removed from a septic tank at Belle West, West Bank Demerara.

Colin Anthony King, also known as Harry, was removed from the waste collection facility at the back of his residence at First Street, Belle West.

Police sources said investigators believed that he was thrown inside the tank by his roommate.

King’s brother, Jose, told reporters that the suspected killer was seen riding Colin’s bicycle. Jose noted that his brother never lent anyone his cycle and that raised suspicion about the whereabouts of his sibling.

Jose said his brother’s head bore chop wounds. “In his head, a burst at the back of his head, but nowhere else on the body,” he said.

Their mother died recently. Colin King is survived also by one child.