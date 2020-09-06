Elderly GECOM security guard beaten to death

A 75-year old security guard at the office of the Guyana Elections Commission in Port Kaituma was beaten to death on Saturday, police said.

He has been identified as Earl Peters of Ballfield, Port Kaituma

Police say the man was rushed to the Port Kaituma Hospital where he briefly regained consciousness and told investigators that an unknown man attacked him, inflicted the injuries and walked away.

The incident occurred at about 10:25 Saturday night.

A businessman, who resides at Train Line, Port Kaituma, told police that he was at home when he heard someone shouting for help.

“He immediately went outside to investigate and observed a male, whom he recognised to be Mr Earl Peters, lying on the ground soaked with what appeared to be blood. He then ran to the Port Kaituma Police Station and made a report,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Police said that they observed Mr. Peters lying on his back on the ground in an unconscious state and soaked with what appeared to be blood from injuries to his abdomen, his left side head and left wrist.

After briefly regaining consciousness, Mr. Peters died at the hospital at about 11:23 Saturday night while receiving treatment.