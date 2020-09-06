Goldminer ‘Pluto’ shot during argument

A gold miner on Sunday remained hospitalised in a stable condition after he was shot and injured during a quarrel at Blackwater Backdam, Cuyuni River, police said.

Injured is 30-year old Albert Nigel Benjamin also known as Pluto of Blackwater Backdam.

Police say they are looking for a 46-year old miner of the same area.

Investigators were informed that at about 3:30 Saturday morning, Benjamin and the suspect were drinking at a shop when an argument ensued.

“As a result of the argument, the suspect left the shop and went towards his home a short distance away and returned shortly after with a firearm in his hand and discharged two rounds in the direction of the shop.

He then approached the victim and discharged another round, which struck the victim to his left foot, causing him to fall to the ground where he received further injuries to his face and abdomen,” police said.