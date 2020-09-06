Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital quarantines, tests staff following doctor’s COVID-19 death

Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital on Sunday it has informed all who may have been in contact with Dr. Seepersaud Chatterdeo who died of the Coronavirus and has since quarantined all staff members who had been in contact with him.

“To protect our patients and staff we have informed all who may have been in contact with him to remain vigilant and be tested if they experience any symptoms, this includes patients deemed at risk, and their families. We have also tested and quarantined all medical personnel that were involved in his care while at the hospital,” the hospital said in a statement.

No mention was made of the results of the tests.

Balwant Singh Hospital said it took those steps the day after “we received information that he had tested positive for COVID-19, even though we did not have the final report in our possession. ”

That health care provider said Dr. Chatterdeo worked at that hospital off and on as a paediatrician and specialist in newborns.

The hospital says Dr. Chatterdeo’s family has confirmed that he was experiencing symptoms similar to those of COVID-19. However, the Balwant’s Singh Hospital says neither he nor his nurse, who was employed by him, ever indicated that to the hospital administration.

The hospital noted that Dr. Chatterdeo was only taken to the hospital two hours before his demise.

In an effort to ensure that other health facilities, where Dr. Chattardeo also worked, take the necessary steps of contact tracing and containment, the Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital said it has also informed the Ministry of Health’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shamdeo Persaud, of these developments.

In the face of this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital says it remains vigilant to protect the lives of all who come to us for health care, as well as the lives of its caregivers and their families.