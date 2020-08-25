1 firefighter COVID-19 positive, 14 others isolated

Fourteen firefighters, who work at the Melanie Damishana Fire station, are in isolation after one of their colleagues tested positive for the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Fire Chief Marlon Gentle says the fire fighter, who was tested positive, came into contact with colleagues.

The infected firefighter is stationed at the Melanie Damishana fire station. According to Mr. Gentle, the crew at Melanie was tested but none of them has so far been registered as positive.

The 14 persons include four who had travelled with him in a fire service vehicle

That firefighter was at a celebratory event after the inauguration of President Irfaan Ali.

He says the isolation period for the firefighters will end on Thursday of this week.

The Guyana Fire Service says there is a contingency plan to ensure the Melanie Damishana Fire Station is adequately manned although the firefighters are isolated.

The Fire Chief says this is the third such instance in which firefighters and ambulance personnel have been isolated but they have all been tested as negative.