UG classes remain Online as COVID-19 situation worsens

The University of Guyana (UG) on Tuesday announced that it would continue to work Online and so courses for the first semester of the new academic year would not be held in face-to-face classrooms

“Due to the ongoing situation with COVID-19 thenstitution will continue to work in safe mode online with essential services being performed on the University’s campuses,” UG said in a statement.

The Ministry of Health says there are now 79 new cases, pushing the number of hospitalised persons to 66 including 13 in the Intensive Care Unit. 409 others have been sent into isolation at home. There are 101 others who are quarantined to see if they will show signs or symptoms.The latest figures show that of the 1,029 cases since the first person was tested positive locally, 510 have recovered and 31 have died.

The publicly-funded tertiary institution says it will offer its courses (online) for Semester 1 of the 2020/2021 Academic Year.

UG says Important Dates to Note for Semester 1 are as follow:

a) The New Academic Year is scheduled to commence on October 5, 2020, however, Registration

for New and Continuing Students will be held from August 31, 2020 to September 30, 2020.

b) Orientation will be conducted (online) from October 5, 2020 to October 9, 2020 and the First Day of Classes will be on October 12, 2020.

c) The End of Period for late Registration is November 6, 2020, while the End of Period for the: 1.) Change of Registration, 2.) Requests for Transfers, 3.) Requests for Exemptions of Courses and 4.) Requests for Withdrawal from Courses is November 13, 2020.

d) The Deadline for Payment of Fees or Submission of Loan Award is November 27, 2020.

e) Examination Period for Semester 1 will be held from January 25, 2021 to February 13, 2021.

f) The Semester is scheduled to end on February 13, 2021.

UG says the situation will be reviewed and updated according for Semester 2.

For Clarifications and Questions, Continuing Students may contact their Heads of Department, while New Applicants and the Public may call or whatsapp: 592-646-3824; 592-623-3159 between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm (Monday to Friday) or Email: [email protected] copy to

[email protected] for Queries.