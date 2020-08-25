Central Housing’s CEO fired

by Samuel Sukhnandan

Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr.Lelon Saul has been fired with immediate effect.

Mr. Saul confirmed with News Talk Radio 103.1FM/ Demerara Waves Online News that he received his termination letter today (Tuesday).

“According to the letter received, my service was terminated with effect from today (Tuesday), and I will now proceed on one month’s leave,” he explained.

Asked whether he was surprised, Mr. Saul responded, “nothing surprises me in Guyana, in this dysfunctional country and state.” He said the decision to terminate his services was brought to his attention by Housing and Water Minister Mr. Collin Croal who said “it was a Cabinet decision.”

Questioned about his next move, the former CEO said, “tomorrow the sun will rise and I will be there to see the rising of the sun…that’s all.”

Mr. Saul was appointed CEO of the CH&PA in early 2017 and served in that position for three years and six months.

He is a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the Guyana Defence Force and also worked with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Mr. Saul is the latest in a number of senior government officials who have been axed since the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) came to power in early August. They include the Managing Director of the Guyana Water Incorporated Dr. Richard Vanwest Charles, Director of Sport Christopher Jones and the Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Health Pastor Terrence Esseboom.