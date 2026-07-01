Last Updated on Wednesday, 1 July 2026, 21:49 by Denis Chabrol

Digicel Guyana is offering free unlimited calls to Venezuela, allowing customers to stay connected with loved ones and communities affected by the catastrophic earthquakes that struck the country on June 24, 2026, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

As a Caribbean neighbour, Guyana stands in solidarity with Venezuela during this crisis. Digicel Guyana recognises that for many Guyanese with family, friends, and business ties across the border, the ability to reach loved ones is more critical now than ever.

“In moments like these, connection is everything,” said Deonarine Gopaul, CEO Digicel Guyana & Suriname. “We want our customers to be able to check on their loved ones, offer support, and stay close to the people who matter most without worrying about the cost of a phone call.”

This offer is effective immediately, as Digicel Guyana is encouraging customers to use this opportunity to reach out, check in, and offer comfort to those affected by the disaster.

The twin earthquakes, a magnitude 7.2 foreshock followed seconds later by a magnitude 7.5 mainshock, caused widespread destruction across northern Venezuela, with the heaviest damage reported in Caracas and La Guaira.

The death toll is climbing in the thousands, with thousands more injured and many still unaccounted for as search and rescue operations continue.