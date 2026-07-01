Last Updated on Wednesday, 1 July 2026, 14:20 by Denis Chabrol

Head of the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), Deputy Police Commissioner Fazil Karimbaksh on Wednesday denied that he was detained and questioned by United States (US) authorities on arrival there last week.

Mr Baksh, who is currently in the US, said he was considering taking legal action against those responsible for the social media posts. He hoped that through such a lawsuit filed by him while in the US could see the court ordering those responsible to produce records proving that he was detained and questioned.

The SOCU Chief said he was responsible for financial crimes investigations in collaboration with Caribbean, North American and other foreign jurisdictions.

In the past, the Guyana government had downplayed reports that a number of named senior Guyanese police officers had been questioned by US law enforcement agents.