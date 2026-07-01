Last Updated on Wednesday, 1 July 2026, 17:42 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana and the Turkish-headquartered Karpowership have agreed to a two-year contract for the vessel stationed at Everton, Berbice River, officials said Wednesday.

Minister of Public Utilities, Deodat Indar said the agreement for is for that vessel to supply 36 megawatts (MW) of electricity to the Guyana Power and Light’s (GPL) grid at 9.5 US cents per kilowatt hour, up from 7.2 US cents at the time of signing the agreement in 2024.

That now means that both power ships in Berbice, and Meadowbank, Greater Georgetown would be delivering electricity at 9.5 US cents per kilowatt hour, the latter being the contracted tariff since its arrival and hookup to the grid.

Mr Indar said the electricity purchase agreement would not include the cost of fuel as the Guyana government purchases fuel at zero tax.

He explained that it is critical to maintain the 36 MW supply to cater for line loss during transmission.

The 300 MW natural gas-fired Wales power station is expected to begin feeding the national grid by this yearend with 228 MW from four gas turbines and the remainder in early 2027.

Earlier Wednesday, President Irfaan Ali told reporters that the negotiations were “completed at the same rate”. “The rate of the second shape that is being used, nothing above that rate,” he said.