Last Updated on Monday, 22 June 2026, 16:21 by Denis Chabrol

A second Venezuelan man has been charged and remanded to prison in connection with 23 AK-47 assault rifles that were seized earlier this month, police said Monday.

He is 54-year old Juan Felipe Gonzales of Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo.

Police said he was has charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, contrary to Section 33 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

The Guyana Police Force said the charge relates to the investigation into the alleged possession of firearms and ammunition without licence, which occurred on Thursday June 11, 2026, at Schoonard, West Bank Demerara.

Mr Gonzales was arrested on Thursday June 18, 2026, and charged on Monday June 22, 2026.

He appeared before Magistrate Rhondell Weaver at the Wales Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to him.

He was not required to plead. Bail was denied, and he was remanded to prison,police said.

The matter was adjourned to July 14, 2026, for report.

Already Jonathan David Gans, 27, a construction worker of Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara has been charged with possession of firearm without a license and possession of ammunition without license.

He was arrested on Thursday, June 11, in relation to the alleged possession of firearm and ammunition without a license at Schoonard, West Bank Demerara.

The 23 assault rifles and more than 500 rounds of matching ammunition were seized in a joint operation by police and the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit.