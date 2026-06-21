Last Updated on Sunday, 21 June 2026, 0:18 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali on Saturday sought to convince the Executive Chairman of the Jamaica-headquartered Sandals Resorts International to build a an eco-tourism hotel in Guyana, and said Guyana’s private sector was ready to invest an initial US$15 million in such a venture.

“You will be doing your brand a great disservice if you don’t have the bold capacity that I know your brand carries to make the best possible investment decision Sandals has ever made and that decision is to be to work with our private sector as partners in creating Sandals’ number one eco destination, all-inclusive resort here in Guyana. I can assure you that none will come close to you,” he said.

Before Dr Ali addressed the formal opening of CAMS Motors, a joint venture that includes Mr Stewart’s ATL Automotive, the Jamaican businessman confirmed that the Guyanese leader was lobbying him to enter the hospitality sector, something he has not ruled out.

“As I arrived here, we were here to sell cars, but the president reminded me that one of these days we need to build a hotel down here, and I want to follow suit…That’s not a public service announcement just yet. It’s a ‘we love the idea of it’,” said Mr Stewart who is also the Executive Chairman of ATL Group which includes ATL Automotive.

The President said that in talks with Mr Stewart about one year ago, he had floated the idea of Sandals investing in Guyana’s hotel sector.

Dr Ali said more than 14 hotels have been built by Guyana’s private sector.