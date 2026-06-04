Last Updated on Thursday, 4 June 2026, 23:41 by Denis Chabrol

Two of three men, who were wanted by the Guyana Police Force in connection with the discovery of ten AK-47 assault rifles in Berbice, on Thursday surrendered, police said.

They are 33-year-old businessman Antonio Alonzo “Lanzo” Lawrie of Lot 959 Farm, New Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara., and 21-year-old Gregory Anthony Persaud, a wash-bay attendant of Area ‘G’ Ogle, East Coast Demerara and Farm, East Coast Demerara.

Police said Mr Lawrie and Mr Persaud were arrested when they turned themselves in at the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters, Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, in the company of their attorney-at-law.

Ryan “Satan” Singh of Parika Outfall Seadam is yet to be arrested.

On on Thursday, May 28, 2026, 33-year-old Stephen Raja of Back Street, Goed Fortuin Village was arraigned for illegal possession of arms.

Police said the man was subsequently remanded to prison after bail was refused.

The matter was adjourned to June 15.

During the operation, police said they were conducting a stop-and-search exercise along the Berbice River Bridge access road between 1 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. when a black Toyota Corolla Fielder motor car bearing registration number HC 9018 was stopped.

Police said the driver of the vehicle drove away from the ranks, escaping eastward.

Acting on information received, ranks later conducted a search along No. 11 Village Public Road, where ten AK-47 rifles were found wrapped in plastic and cloth, police stated.