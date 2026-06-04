Last Updated on Thursday, 4 June 2026, 23:55 by Denis Chabrol

Three persons were killed in a collision between two cars on the Madia Farm Public Road, Corentyne, police said Thursday.

Those who perished in the Tuesday afternoon accident were Ameer Khan, 23-year old Priyas Mursalin of Chesney Front, Corentyne, Berbice and 16-year old Porshatam Hoolasia of Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice and the driver of one of the cars 19-year old Ameer Khan of John Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

They were all occupants of a car bearing licence number PLL 4312.

Police said the other car, bearing licence number PAL 9292, was driven by 44-year old man of Miss Phoebe, Corentyne, Berbice

Investigators were informed preliminarily that motor car #PAL 9292 was proceeding west along the southern driving lane, while motor car PLL 4312 was proceeding east, reportedly at a fast rate of speed. Police said the driver of motor car PLL 4312 reportedly attempted to overtake another vehicle and, in doing so, entered the path of motor car PAL 9292, resulting in a head-on collision on the southern driving lane. As a result of the impact, motor car PLL 4312 further crashed into Guyana Power and Light (GPL) utility pole situated on the southern side of the road, police added.

The occupants of motor car PLL 4312 received injuries and were taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital, where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty.

The driver of motor car PAL 9292 was treated and sent away into police custody.

Police said a breathalyser test found no trace of alcohol.