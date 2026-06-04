Last Updated on Thursday, 4 June 2026, 23:25 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana is set to benefit from enhanced cybersecurity training, access to advanced digital forensic resources, stronger policy development support, and regional collaboration following its formal admission to the Latin America and Caribbean Cyber Competence Centre (LAC4), government’s Department of Public Information (DPI) said on Thursday.

The agreement was signed on Thursday at the Office of the Prime Minister, Camp Street in Georgetown, officially making Guyana the 19th participating nation in the European Union-funded initiative.

Through its membership, Guyana will gain access to LAC4’s state-of-the-art hybrid training facility, digital forensic laboratory and cyber range, which provide practical exercise and simulations designed to strengthen national cybersecurity preparedness.

The partnership will also support capacity building at the technical, policy, and strategic levels, to equip Guyanese professionals and institutions with the skills and expertise needed to address evolving cyber threats.

Guyana will also benefit from research collaboration, cyber analysis, doctrine development, lessons-learned activities, and access to a broader range of European Union cybersecurity training resources and programmes.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips said the government views cybersecurity as a critical national priority that underpins development, governance, and the country’s digital transformation agenda.

“As our nation continues to embrace technology and expand digital services, we recognise that this progress must be supported by strong cyber resilience and effective risk management,” the prime minister was quoted as saying in the DPI statement.

He explained that membership in LAC4 presents a valuable opportunity to advance Guyana’s cybersecurity objectives while strengthening collaboration with regional and international partners.

“Today, we are pleased once again to formalise these cooperation arrangements by joining 18 other participating countries and institutions from across Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe in this important initiative.”

The prime minister added that Guyana looks forward to sharing knowledge and expertise, enhancing its cybersecurity capabilities, and working closely with partner countries to address emerging cybersecurity challenges.

Head of the LAC4, Leonardo Daniel Ortega Prudencio, welcomed Guyana into the organisation, describing the signing as the natural evolution of a trusted partnership that began in 2022.

He noted that Guyana has participated in more than 120 activities, exercises and seminars conducted by the centre and has worked closely with LAC4 experts on initiatives, including drafting the country’s National Cyber Emergency Response Plan and cybersecurity risk assessments.

“By stepping into LAC4 as a member today, Guyana gains a seat at the table of one of the biggest cybersecurity groups to shape governance and tailor our work plans to align directly with your national priorities,” he also said in the DPI statement.

General Manager of the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), Christopher Deen, said the country’s cybersecurity strategy is centred on building awareness, investing in modern cybersecurity capabilities, strengthening cyber defences, and improving preparedness across the public sector.

He said Guyana’s participation in LAC4 aligns directly with national objectives and will help strengthen the country’s cybersecurity ecosystem.

European Union Ambassador to Guyana, Luca Pierantoni, was also present at the ceremony.

LAC4 was established in 2022 and is implemented by the Estonian Information System Authority and CyberNet. Based in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, the centre serves as a regional hub dedicated to strengthening cybersecurity capacity across Latin America and the Caribbean.