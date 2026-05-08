Last Updated on Friday, 8 May 2026, 7:58 by Denis Chabrol

A Guyana Police Force sergeant has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a policewoman at the Anna Regina Police Station early Friday morning.

Police said the incident occurred at about 1 AM Friday.

In a statement, the police force said preliminary enquiries revealed that a policewoman was allegedly assaulted during an incident at the station, while another female member of the force was also reportedly threatened.

The police force did not disclose the circumstances that led to the alleged assault and threat.

“The matter was brought to the attention of the Region’s Senior Command and the sergeant was arrested and placed in custody pending further investigations,” the lawyer enforcement agency said in a statement.

The policewoman was escorted to a medical institution, where she was examined by a doctor.

Statements were taken as part of ongoing investigations, police said.