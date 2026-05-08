Last Updated on Friday, 8 May 2026, 7:49 by Denis Chabrol

A Guyana Police Force Inspector has been arrested in connection with the alleged discovery of ammunition, the force said in a statement.

No details were provided about the circumstances surrounding the discovery on Haddield Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown or the calibre and type of rounds.

Police only said the ammo find on Thursday, May 7 at 10 AM was as a result of an intelligence-led operation.

Recently, a police sergeant at the Cove and John Police Station, East Coast Demerara was last month arrested in connection with the disappearance of four 9MM pistols, three .32 pistols and 68 rounds of ammunition.