Last Updated on Friday, 8 May 2026, 6:40 by Denis Chabrol

A 14-year old student has been arrested for allegedly wounding two secondary school students at their school, police said Friday

The names of the alleged perpetrators and the secondary school located in Region Three (West Demerara-Essequibo Islands) were not provided by the Guyana Police Force.

Investigators were informed that the offence of unlawful wounding occurred on Thursday May 7, 2026 about 10:10hrs,.

One of the victims lives in Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo and the other of Greenwich Park, East Bank Essequibo. Police said the suspect is a student and lives at Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo

Police said the victims were standing together during their break time in the school compound when they observed two female students engaged in a scuffle. As such, the victims, according to police, attempted to intervene, but were threatened by the suspect. The victims then left the scene and decided to inform the Head Teacher, during which they were allegedly threatened again by the suspect,police also said.

“Further enquiries disclosed that a scuffle subsequently ensued between one of the victims and the suspect, during which the victim received wounds to his left hand and upper chest area from the suspect, who was armed with a sharp object. The other victim then intervened and also received wounds to his right hand,” police said in a statement.

Several teachers at the school intervened and apprehended the suspect, while the injured students were taken to the De Kinderen Regional Hospital, where they were seen and examined by doctors on duty, found to be in a stable condition, and subsequently discharged.

Police said the suspect was subsequently contacted by police, told of the allegation made against him and arrested in accordance with the procedures applicable to juveniles. He was then escorted to the Tuschen Police Station, where he was placed in custody.