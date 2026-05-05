Last Updated on Tuesday, 5 May 2026, 13:46 by Writer

Police are looking for four men, who were involved in a robbery at a business establishment on Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara, before they escaped on two Honda XR motorcycles, police said on Tuesday.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) said the motorcycles did not have any number plates.

The robbery occurred at about 2:50 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators were informed that the men allegedly robbed the business entity of $4,140,000 Guyana currency, while the 43-year-old vendor was relieved of one black purse valued at $5,000 Guyana currency containing $90,000 cash, along with her driver’s licence, identification card and bank card.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the 43-year-old woman was at the business establishment with her family paying for an item she had purchased at the cashier’s cubicle when she observed two masked males, clad in orange jumpsuits, walk up to the cashier, one of whom pointed a handgun at the cashier and ordered her to move away from the register.

The unarmed suspect then reportedly went around the counter and began removing cash from the cash drawer and placing it into a haversack, while the armed suspect stood guard,” the GPF said in a statement.

Police were also informed that the two suspects then walked briskly down the stairs, where two other males were awaiting them on the ground floor.

The four men then exited the building, got onto two black Honda XR motorcycles with no number plates and made good their escape in a northern direction along Diamond Public Road, police said.