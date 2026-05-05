Last Updated on Tuesday, 5 May 2026, 17:00 by Denis Chabrol

Almost two years after city billionaire businessmen, Nazar “Shell” Mohamed and his son Azruddin Mohamed were sanctioned by the United States (US) for alleged tax evasion on gold exports, the Guyana Police Force on Tuesday seized their personal guns and ammunition because of those sanctions.

In correspondence to the Mohameds, Divisional Commander of Region 4 “A”, Deputy Police Commissioner Simon McBean said “in light of these serious allegations” of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, wire fraud, mail fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering for which they were indicted in the Southern District of Florida, the suspects would have to “show cause, in writing,” why their firearm licences should not be revoked in keeping with the Firearms Act. The Mohameds are currently fighting a request for extradition to face trial for the charges for which they were indicted on October 6, 2025. The businessman said “we are already engaging our legal team” and he and his father would be advised on the next step.

“Furthermore, you are required to immediately surrender all firearms and ammunition currently in your possession, along with their corresponding licences to the police officer(s) serving this document,” Mr McBean said, according to the correspondence provided by Mr Azruddin. He said he surrendered one 12-gauge shotgun, one 5.56 mm (.223) rifle and one .45 pistol, and his father handed over one .32 handgun and one 12-gauge shotgun. He said his premises were not checked.

Mr Mohamed said they were ordered to surrender the weapons after renewing the licences on April 27, 2026, and he had planned to renew his licences this week.

The Deputy Police Commissioner informed the Mohameds that the sanctions stemmed from an “investigation into your business network operating within and outside of Guyana” by the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in collaboration with Guyanese law enforcement. The duo was sanctioned in June 2024 mainly for allegedly evading more than US$50 million payable to the Guyana government on the exportation of more than 10,000 kilogrammes of gold.

The younger Mohamed, who is Guyana’s Opposition Leader, said he had previously refused an offer through the Parliament Office to be provided with police security because he would be unable to trust who would be deployed. Though his personal guns were seized, he said he would still not take up the offer.

The Opposition Leader said neither himself nor his father were ever questioned about any gun-related incident.

Reacting to the decision, the younger businessman said “the PPP they are terrified right now; they don’t know what to do. They tried everything against me”. He believed that the Guyana government was behind those actions including closure of his bank accounts; attempts to pin murder, rape and drug trafficking charges on him; influence of the sanctions, indictment and sanctions as well as actions by police. “They are not succeeding with anything so they are desperate right now. They’re like a headless chicken just running all over,” he said.

The Mohameds said after the US sanctions in June 2024, police had seized approximately 70 security firearms used to secure their homes, businesses, and operations.