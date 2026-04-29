Last Updated on Wednesday, 29 April 2026, 22:08 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) on Wednesday said it threatened to take legal action against the construction company, China Railway First Group (Guyana) if it does not pay up GY$30.6 million in losses from last Sunday’s more than four-hour long power outage that affected thousands of customers.

“GPL has issued a strongly worded letter to Mr. Ma Qiang, Project Manager of China Railway First Group (Guyana) Incorporated, and is seeking to recover a total of $30,645,189 for losses incurred.

The contractor has been given 14 days to settle the full amount, failing which GPL will pursue legal action,” the power company said in a statement.

GPL said the blackout that began at 8:50 AM on Sunday, April 26, 2026 was caused by heavy-duty machinery operated by China Railway First Group (Guyana) Incorporated during road works on Dennis Street, Sophia.

The utility company said investigations confirmed that the equipment came into direct contact with the L10 Transmission Line linking the new Georgetown and Sophia Substations, “resulting in a significant disruption of electricity supply to tens of thousands of customers across multiple communities.”

“The damage caused considerable inconvenience to GPL’s valued customers, disrupting households, businesses, and essential services,” GPL said. The State-owned utility said the Guyana Police Force has since arrested one person in connection with the occurrence.

“GPL notes that this incident represents a serious breach of safety and operational requirements,” GPL said.

The power company reiterated that any works conducted near electrical infrastructure must be executed in strict compliance with established safety standards, including required clearance distances and proper coordination with GPL.

GPL further underscored that contact with electrical infrastructure presents a grave and immediate danger to life, with the potential for severe injury or fatality, in addition to widespread outages and damage to critical systems.

GPL again reminded all contractors and equipment operators that strict adherence to all safety protocols when working near electrical lines is mandatory. “Any breach will attract decisive action, including financial recovery and legal proceedings,” GPL also said.