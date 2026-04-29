Last Updated on Wednesday, 29 April 2026, 19:11 by Writer

Two of five persons, who have been charged with dangerous driving after they were allegedly detected by the Safe Road Intelligent System (SRIS) cameras, have been fined a total of GY$80,000, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said on Wednesday.

Those convicted are Vivian Paul and Jamal Grant.

Grant, the driver of hire car HD 4455, was charged with one count of dangerous driving and was fined GY$30,000 or, in default, six weeks imprisonment.

Paul, the driver of motor car PVV 9064, was charged with one count of dangerous driving and fined GY$50,000.

Others charged are

Leslie Wood, driver of motor hire car HD 3551, with two counts of dangerous driving. The matter was adjourned to June 10. Mohamed Adouhedia, driver of motor car PAK 2919, with one count of dangerous driving. Allison James, driver of motor car PAK 2919, with three counts of dangerous driving. This matter was also adjourned to June 10.

The police force noted that dangerous driving cases continue to be identified and advanced through the courts, supported by the SRIS, a joint initiative with the National Data Management Authority (NDMA).

The SRIS enables evidence-based enforcement by capturing high-definition video footage of traffic violations, which is reviewed by trained personnel and presented before the courts.

These offences are not ticketable and must be prosecuted before a magistrate.

“Since its introduction, the system has significantly strengthened the GPF’s ability to detect, document, and prosecute dangerous driving, with additional matters currently at various stages of review and preparation for court,” the force said in a statement.

Dangerous driving, which is a serious traffic offence, occurs when a motorist operates a vehicle in a manner that endangers other road users, pedestrians, or property.

The GPF says it continues to emphasise that dangerous driving will be met with firm and consistent enforcement.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution, adhere to traffic regulations, and prioritise the safety of all road users.