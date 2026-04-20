Last Updated on Monday, 20 April 2026, 23:30 by Writer

By GHK Lall

During her Guyana tour, US Ambassador Sarah Ann Lynch pronounced on the Exxon-Guyana oil contract. Current US Ambassador to Guyana, Excellency Nicole D. Theriot recently relayed Washington’s position on that same Exxon contract. The learned US diplomats are a study in contrast. Excellency Lynch is first.

“The United States acknowledges that it is within Guyana’s right to renegotiate the controversial Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) between the country and ExxonMobil…if it so chooses…” And, “We certainly believe that Guyana is a sovereign country so that would be for Guyana to work out…to see if there is room for renegotiation. We certainly won’t interfere with that.” Former Ambassador Lynch on April 10, 2019. I say fair, balanced, reasonable, neutral, satisfactory. Let Exxon and Guyana duke it out. Time for Ambassador Theriot.

Almost seven years later, Ambassador Theriot’s words knife through the air, shatter local ambience, thunder alarmingly. He that hath ears, let him listen: “As the representative of the U.S Government, I can tell you it is incredibly dangerous to start talking about renegotiation of a contract that has been agreed upon.” Incredibly dangerous” is as subtle as a hyena. And, “that sends a terrible signal to international investors…that you can’t trust what you have signed with a Government that is willing to renegotiate.” How to interpret the message(s) in “a terrible signal” -nuanced or stark? And doubling down, “now, that is a really negative signal that you don’t want to be sending right now, as you are trying to attract more, and more international investments, that is a very bad idea.”

From Excellency Theriot came those two don’t-mess-around piledrivers: “really negative signal” and “a very bad idea.” Those are freighted phrases from a US government representative, and as jarring as an unblocked knuckle flush to the nose. In short, be forewarned: don’t even think about renegotiation. I now proceed to do a compare-and-contrast of the US’ positions articulated by Ambassador Lynch in 2019, and Ambassador Theriot in April 2026 on this 2016 Exxon contract. An instrument that would be a nonstarter in many other countries, spat upon by most populations.

Ambassador Lynch (April, 2019): “it’s within Guyana’s right to renegotiate the controversial” contract.

Excellency Theriot (April 2026): “it is incredibly dangerous…” even to think about exercising that right.

Ambassador Lynch (April 2019): “We certainly believe…that would be for Guyana to work out…” That is, if it wants to pursue renegotiation to fix a contract that was foul from its first word, has grown progressively fouler.

Excellency Theriot (April 2026): even mentioning an interest in renegotiation “sends a terrible signal…”

Ambassador Lynch (April 2019): “The United States acknowledges…Guyana’s right…” And, “we certainly wouldn’t interfere with that.”

Excellency Theriot (April 2026): “As a representative of the U.S. Government…to start talking about renegotiation…is a really negative signal….a very bad idea.”

Trump was the US president in 2019, is president today (2026). Both former Ambassador Lynch and current Ambassador Theriot spoke as authorized US Government officials. Lynch highlighted Guyana’s right as a sovereign nation to renegotiate. Theriot warns that exercising that right to renegotiate could be the kiss of death. Considering that odious contract, would Guyana be classified a rogue state, if it pursued renegotiation, pushed for better for its disadvantaged, destitute, distressed people?

Placing the representations of these two senior US government officials is like struggling with the difference between lit day and darkest night. It’s a radical change in the US government’s position within seven years. Even more appalling, when a “special relationship” exists between America and Guyana. Given Excellency Theriot’s warning, laden with ominous language, special can only mean Guyana’s leaders’ willingness to function as fawning, groveling US stooges. Translation: hands-off the Exxon contract. Touch it, get incinerated. What happened? Did Exxon so successfully lobby the State Dept and White House? Is this MAGA in action with a knee on Guyanese necks, their wealth as the prize? Undoubtedly, Guyanese leaders are dismissed as men made of straw, with a sovereign nation captured, handcuffed, held hostage. Real men would rise and renegotiate. Test strength, make sacrifices. When sighted, please inform. Here I stand.