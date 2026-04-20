Last Updated on Monday, 20 April 2026, 21:31 by Writer

Four residents of Hope Estate, East Coast Demerara were late on Sunday night arrested for alleged possession of ammunition and a suspected air rifle, police said on Monday.

The items were found between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. during an operation in that agriculture-dependent community.

Those arrested are a father and son, 55 and 26 and two women, 51 and 23.

Police said they found, six live 12-gauge cartridges, forty live 9mm rounds of ammunition and one air rifle in a black bag in a bedroom occupied by the younger man.

Police said while further searches were being conducted, the younger man and the younger woman, arrived at the location.

“The four persons were informed of the offence committed and were arrested.

They were escorted to the Cove and John Police Station along with the ammunition and air rifle, which were lodged pending investigation,” police said.