Last Updated on Monday, 20 April 2026, 21:20 by Writer

A 55-year-old fisherman of Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara was stabbed to death during an argument late on Sunday night, police said.

The deceased man has been identified as Elton Lilly of Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara.

Police said they have since arrested the suspect, a 49-year-old security guard of South Haslington, East Coast Demerara.

The incident occurred at about 11:05 on Sunday night at a bar on the Golden Grove Public Road while Lilly and the assailant were imbibing.

An argument erupted and, according to investigators, the suspect allegedly armed himself with a knife and attacked the deceased.

“Ranks responded to the report and, on arrival, observed the deceased lying in a pool of blood with several wounds about his body,” police added.

The Guyana Police Force said a knife suspected to be the murder weapon was found in the vicinity of the bar and was secured.

Emergency medical technicians responded to the scene, where Lilly was pronounced dead.