Last Updated on Monday, 20 April 2026, 23:42 by Writer

St. Lucia is examining Guyana’s best practices and advancements in special education needs and disabilities (SEND), the Ministry of Education said Monday.

The ministry says a high-level delegation from Saint Lucia’s Ministry of Education, Youth Development, Sports and Digital Transformation is on an official visit to Guyana from April 19 to 25, 2026.

Earlier on Monday, the delegation met with Minister of Education, Sonia Parag, along with senior officials of the ministry, including Permanent Secretary Shannielle Hoosein-Outar, Chief Education Officer Saddam Hussain, Chief Planning Officer Miskcha White-Griffith and Assistant Chief Education Officer Dr. Keon Cheong.

The meeting featured an insightful discussion on the progress, challenges and future direction of SEND development in both Guyana and Saint Lucia, the ministry said.

“The engagement highlighted Guyana’s continued commitment to strengthening inclusive education through strategic investments, policy development and the expansion of specialised services to better support learners with diverse needs,” the education ministry said.

In recent years, the Government of Guyana has made significant strides in enhancing access to quality education for students with SEND, ensuring that no child is left behind.

During their visit, the Saint Lucian delegation will participate in a series of site visits to SEND facilities across the country, providing them with first-hand insight into the systems, structures and interventions that have contributed to Guyana’s progress in this critical area.

The education ministry says the visit underscores Guyana’s growing reputation as a leader in educational development within the region, particularly in inclusive education.

It also reflects the government’s unwavering dedication to continuous improvement and innovation in the education sector.