Body of Chinese worker recovered at new Demerara River bridge

Last Updated on Friday, 10 January 2025, 18:29 by Writer

The body of 39-year-old Chinese national Fu-jian Wei, who tragically fell into the Demerara River, was recovered on Friday.

The Public Works Ministry said the incident occurred during rigging operations at Pier 34 on January 8, 2025.

Fu-Jian’s body was recovered at 9:55 hours on January 10, 2025, by the Coast Guard of the Guyana Defence Force.

Government said that following the recovery, the body was handed over to the Guyana Police Force for initial investigation and subsequently transported to Ezekiel Funeral Home in Poudroyen, West Bank Demerara.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, emphasized the government’s commitment to worker safety and has admonished the contractor to ensure that all safety measures are immediately implemented to guarantee the well-being of all workers for the remainder of the Demerara Harbour Bridge project.