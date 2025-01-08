Guyana protests Venezuela’s plan to elect governor of Essequibo

Last Updated on Wednesday, 8 January 2025, 18:56 by Writer

Guyana on Wednesday formally protested Venezuela’s plan to elect a governor of its Essequibo Region and did not rule out returning to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to seek additional orders if the Nicolás Maduro administration goes ahead with his administration’s decision.

“Guyana reserves the right to ask the Court for additional provisional measures in the event that Venezuela takes any steps toward conducting its so-called “election” in Guyanese territory or involving Guyanese nationals,” states the protest note that was released by the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Guyana reminded Venezuela that such actions, as announced by Mr Maduro on January 7, 2025, violates the ICJ orders issued on December 1, 2023, against Venezuela as well as both countries, and also the Argyle Agreement that was reached by Mr Maduro and his Guyanese counterpart on December 14, 2023, in St Vincent.

“The people of Guyana’s Essequibo region are Guyanese nationals who live in Guyana’s sovereign territory. It would be a flagrant violation of the most fundamental principles of international law, enshrined in the UN Charter, for Venezuela to attempt to conduct an election in Guyanese territory involving the participation of Guyanese nationals,” the protest note states.

The Foreign Ministry here said the announcement by President Maduro regarding the election of a “Governor of the Guayana Esequiba” by “the people of Guayana Esequiba” constitutes a direct violation of these commitments. “This unilateral action disregards the spirit of the Argyle Agreement, undermines the agreed framework for dialogue and peaceful coexistence, and significantly escalates tensions between our nations,” the ministry added.

A Venezuela referendum, regarded in most circles as rigged, purportedly secured a majority in favour of the annexation of the Essequibo Region. Guyana’s case on the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Tribunal Award of the land boundary between the two countries is pending, and despite its non-recognition of the court’s jurisdiction, has been filing court arguments in opposition to Guyana’s.

President Irfaan Ali on Wednesday told Demerara Waves Online News that Guyana’s lawyers have “apprised the court on this development and all international organisations such as the Commonwealth, the CARICOM have been asked to share the content with their membership.”