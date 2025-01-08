Guyana’s Budget Day is January 17; GECOM asks for GY$7 billion

Last Updated on Wednesday, 8 January 2025, 22:12 by Denis Chabrol

Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh on Wednesday announced that Guyana’s National Budget Day is Friday, January 17, 2025.

Funds are expected to be allocated in the 2025 Budget for general and regional elections that are expected to be held during the last quarter of this year.

Sources said GECOM has asked government for GY$7 billion for its 2025 operations including the holding of general elections. The budgeted amount for the 2020 elections, excepting the recount period, was GY$2.9 billion.

The University of Guyana (UG) could receive as much as GY$8 billion, now that the government has reintroduced free university education since its abolition in 1994.

The Finance Minister did not provide any details in his Budget Day announcement, but the Guyana government has already said that Guyanese would receive more cash grants this year beyond the GY$100,000 that was announced last year and is still being distributed.

In his New Year’s Message, the President also said that during 2025 efforts would be made to address solid waste management by developing more disposal sites.

Speaking at the commissioning of new firefighting appliances for the Guyana Fire Service earlier Wednesday, the President remarked that in 2025 there would be “heavy emphasis on greater community investment” to address community-based problems such as security and solid waste management.

On the infrastructure side, the administration would most likely announced the allocation of money for the construction of the Corentyne River bridge in a 50-50 partnership with Suriname.

The ailing Guyana Sugar Corporation, solar energy farms, construction of the Amaila Falls Hydropower plant and other hydro-power plants could very well form part of the government’s 2025 agenda of expenditures, based on hints from the government during last year.

In an election year, the administration could very well be allocating more funds to ordinary people.

From all accounts across the political spectrum, the effective and efficient spending of oil revenues is setting up to a key campaign platform for all contestants leading up to the general and regional elections.