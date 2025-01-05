Ramotar says “imperialist” West persecuted late Suriname President Bouterse; Harmon, Nagamootoo, Eddy Grant also pay tribute

Last Updated on Sunday, 5 January 2025, 1:32 by Writer

Former President of Guyana, Donald Ramotar on Saturday said human rights atrocities in the Gaza, West Bank of the Jordan River and in the Ukraine-Russia conflict by “imperialist” Western Nations including The Netherlands had inspired late Suriname President, Dési Bouterse to take a stand.

“It is those same morally bankrupt and decadent politicians that have persecuted Comrade Bouterse. Those are the same ones that persecuted and accused him of all types of things,” Mr Ramotar told thousands of persons who attended the funeral in Paramaribo, the capital of the former Dutch colony.

Bouterse,79, died on December 24, 2024, from cirrhosis of the liver due to frequent alcohol consumption.

The hearse rolled through the streets almost encircled by men, dressed in camouflage outfits, who either marched or jogged. Later, as many of them filed past the flag-draped casket, they stood and saluted the body of the former military officer. Members of Bouterse’s National Democratic Party and other Surinamese also passed by to pay their last respects by laying their hands over the casket or blew kisses at his mortal remains.

The former Guyana President believed that Mr Bouterse’s strong affinity with the working people and in Suriname and elsewhere made him a target of the former colonial powers. “I believe it was those traits that he was subjected to vicious attacks from the old colonial masters and imperialism generally. Anyone who still believes that the main imperial states have any morality left in them, I invite them to look at what is happening today in the Gaza and on the West Bank of the Jordan River,” he added.

Mr Ramotar travelled to Suriname to attend the funeral of the former 1980 military coup leader who died in hiding to avoid last year’s 20-year jail sentence for the murder of 15 opposition activists in December 1982. Bouterse had also been convicted in absentia in 1999 by a Netherlands court for cocaine trafficking. He led his National Democratic Party to victory in 2010.

The former Guyanese leader also briefly conveyed condolences on behalf of President Irfaan Ali, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and the rest of the Guyana government on the passing of “one of the Caribbean’s great souls”. The former People’s Progressive Party General Secretary said the killing of thousands of people in the Gaza, including babies, children and women of child-bearing age with bombs, burial of countless others in rubble, weaponising of electricity, food and water, and the freezing to death of children in Palestine were some of the international concerns of Bouterse.

Labelling the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and The Netherlands as “imperialist forces”, he noted that the Dutch court overruled a non-governmental petition for The Netherlands to cease sending weapons to Israel to kill innocent people. He said the United States has used its veto power to continue murder and rendering the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice powerless.

Mr Ramotar called on leaders of the 15-nation Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to show strength and give leadership to the world “to demand that Israel be expelled from the United Nations (UN) in order for us to give real solidarity to the people of Palestine.” He swiftly defended his call, saying it was not radical as the South African racist apartheid regime had perpetrated less atrocities but was suspended from the UN.

He said Bouterse was a nationalist who took independence seriously and laboured to make Suriname less dependent on the old colonial Dutch. “For him, it meant more than just having a national anthem and a flag. For him, he wanted not just a form of independence but more importantly, for him, he wanted the substance of independence for the people of Suriname and the Caribbean,” the former Guyana President said.

He stated, “That is something that we are all still striving for in our region. He was a strong regionalist. He was a great supporter of CARICOM and for the greater unity in the region. Even though he made some advances, we still have a far way to go and we still have much more to do in that regard.”

Former Minister of State and former Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon also shared the stage in Suriname in paying tribute to the former Surinamese leader. He said Bouterse was his friend of more than 40 years ever since they first met at the request of then President of Guyana, Forbes Burnham to discuss an “international issue.” “From that day onwards, we have had long meetings,” he said.

“He was not only a dear friend but also a leader of immense stature, guiding his nation through times of both challenge and triumph. He embodied the values of resilience, integrity and progress. His vision for his nation extended beyond its borders, seeking to foster unity and cooperation in a world often fragmented by division and discord,” Mr Harmon said.

Mr Harmon credited Mr Bouterse with tirelessly advocating for education, healthcare and social justice, dedication to his country and loyalty to his friends and his family. He celebrated our victories as if they were his own and offered solace during times of struggle. “I fondly recall the countless evenings spent in his company, filled with laughter, philosophical discussions and shared dreams for a brighter future. He was both a mentor and a confidante, offering sage advice while encouraging me to pursue my own aspirations.”

“Beyond his political achievements, it was his humanity that left an indelible mark on my heart. He believed in the power of dialogue and diplomacy, always advocating for peace over conflict. During turbulent times, he was a beacon of hope, reminding us that even in the darkest moments there was always a path towards reconciliation and understanding,” he added.

Former Guyana Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, who spoke virtually, said over several years he and Bouterse also shared a close fraternal relationship” while serving in the leadership of the PPP which had “developed political bonds” with him.

He recalled accompanying then Guyana President Janet Jagan to Suriname where Mr Bouterse had asserted the “unbreakable” friendship between Guyana and Suriname and later announced that a bridge would be built across the Corentyne River.

He also hailed former President Bouterse as a man who had made outstanding struggles and sacrifices to overcome the colonial legacies of division and oppression.

Guyana-born international superstar, Eddy Grant, describing himself as a “true friend” of Bouterse, said “I’m bereft” of many stories about the late Surinamese leader. “Like all true leaders, he led from the front instead of sending others while he sits behind the desk,” he said in a video-recorded tribute.