Guyana not interested in sale of Canawaima Ferry- Public Works Minister

Last Updated on Saturday, 4 January 2025, 22:04 by Writer

Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill on Saturday ruled out the sale of the Guyana-Suriname Canawaima Ferry Service, several weeks after the Suriname-Guyana Chamber of Commerce (SGCC) said it was poised to seek a takeover of the transportation link across the bordering Corentyne River.

“We don’t have any plan at this time for privatisation,” he told a news conference when asked by Demerara Waves Online News. On the contrary, he said the Board and the General Manager, Deyne Harry had been told to upgrade the facilities and manage increased traffic.

Figures provided by the General Manager at the news conference show that 114,389 passengers were moved in 2024 compared to 97,333 in 2023. A breakdown shows that there were 57,752 arrivals and departures and 56,637 arrivals. In terms of vehicles, he said 19,721 moved across the border in 2024 with the vessel compared to 15,973 in 2023.

Mr Edghill also said that the Canawaima Ferry Service was never the subject of privatisation talks with his Surinamese counterpart. In late November, 2024, the SGCC Chairman Vishnu Doerga had said, as reported here, that preparations were underway to submit a feasibility study for a private sector-led takeover of the the ferry service’s management and operations.

Official statistics state that total revenue from passenger ticket sales increased from GY$176,843,146 in 2023 to GY315,662,626 in 2024. U.S. dollar revenue from ticket sales was $76,265 in 2023 to $91,585 at the end of last year. The total canteen revenue was GY45.5 million in 2024.

Mr Harry said total expenditure increased from GY$143.7 million in 2023 to GY$204.8 million in 2024. “This has been mainly due to increase in repair and maintenance and our wage bill,” he said.

The Canawaima Ferry boss said the service recorded a 41% net profit in 2024 of GY$110.2 million and US$91 thousand, totalling GY$129.2 million.

The stelling and washroom facilities, he said were being renovated.