Trio charged with murder of Surinamese man

Last Updated on Tuesday, 31 December 2024, 10:11 by Writer

Following police questioning, three residents of Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice have been charged with the murder of a Surinamese man.

Marciano Michel Nelson, 23, also known as ‘Dutchie’ was chopped to death between December 21 and 22 and his body was found in a trench about 100 meters from his residence at Bangladesh, Port Mourant. Police said chop wounds were seen on the forehead, chin, back of the head, and the back of both feet.

Those charged with murder and scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday are 24-year-old Nicholas Chinarine, also known as ‘Kakoo’ of Lot 13 Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice; 22-year-old Christopher Chinarine of Lot 13 Rose Hall Town, and 31-year-old Michael Anthony Brijjader, also known as ‘Mickey’ of Lot 221 Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice.

Police said the Surinamese man had been previously questioned about the killing of Parmanand Pertab on October 26, 2024, near the Port Mourant Market area. Pertab’s body was found in a drain along the southern side of Bangladesh back street.