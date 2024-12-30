Sophia mechanic wanted for murder

Last Updated on Monday, 30 December 2024, 23:57 by Writer

Guyanese police say mechanic, 31-year-old Allin Sahoye of 130 Downer Canal, North Sophia, Greater Georgetown is wanted for the stabbing death of 22-year-old Saif Ally of Lot 22 Block ‘R’ North Sophia.

The killing occurred on 27 December, 2024 in North Sophia.

Investigators were told that the wanted man saw a drunken Ally slap his father several times and intervened.

According to the suspect’s father Christopher Julian Sahoye, a 58-year-old labourer of North Sophia Squatting Area, on the date and time mentioned, he was standing in an ‘alleyway’ west of his house, when Saif Ally (now deceased), who is known to him for several years, approached him from a southern direction and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. The 58-year-old man said that Saif Ally, without provocation, dealt him several slaps on his face for no reason.

Police said at the time, Sahoye was sitting on a bench in the alleyway, and he saw Ally slap his father. The suspect got up, went up to the victim and they began cuffing each other. “They then ended up on the southern side of the Liliendaal Railway Embankment, where the suspect dealt the victim a stab to his chest with a knife. The victim then fell to the ground motionless, while the suspect made good his escape,” police said.

Police arrived on the scene and the body was examined. What appeared to be a stab wound was seen on the centre of his chest, the Police Force added.