Guyana will forever be grateful to former US President Jimmy Carter- Pres Ali

Guyana’s President, Irfaan Ali said former United States President, Jimmy Carter, who passed away on Sunday after a prolonged illness, played a major role in Guyana’s democracy and overall development.

Mr Carter had almost single-handedly wrested significant electoral reforms from a reluctant then President of Guyana, Desmond Hoyte, as his People’s National Congress (PNC) party had for decades been cited for remaining in office through rigged elections.

Despite internal fissures, Mr Hoyte eventually conceded to house-to-house registration for the creation of a clean voters list as well as several legal and constitutional amendments that had been brokered by Mr Carter.

Following is President Ali’s statement:

It is with profound sorrow and that I have learnt of the passing of a respected statesman, a benevolent humanitarian, and an indefatigable champion of democracy, former United States President Jimmy Carter.

While I knew that in recent years his health had been declining and he had been confined to hospice care, the news of his passing still weighed heavily on me. His departure represents an immense loss, not only to the United States but to the entire free world that values and cherishes the principles of democracy and human rights.

President Jimmy Carter stood as a central protagonist in the wave of democracy that swept across the world following the end of the Cold War. Acknowledging the vital role of embedding democracy, human rights, and development within the evolving post-Cold War era, the Carter Center, founded by him, diligently labored to secure free and fair elections, respect for human rights and the promotion of development, across many continents.

His legacy is intertwined with the story of Guyana’s journey towards democracy and development. Jimmy Carter’s name will forever be linked to the electoral reforms that paved the way for free and fair elections in Guyana, breaking the shackles of nearly a quarter-century of political dictatorship. President Carter also understood that democracy’s return had to be fortified by development. As such, after freedom had been restored in October 1992, he helped to support the crafting of a National Development Strategy for Guyana and to mobilize resources for reconstruction.

Guyana will forever remember and be grateful to President Carter for the election observer missions the Carter Centre undertook in Guyana. These missions acted as a watchdog of transparency, fairness, and credibility in the electoral process.

My condolences, and that of the Government and people of Guyana, go out to President Carter’s family and to the American people, whom he served with distinction and honor throughout his life.

Jimmy Carter’s place in history is secure, and his standing in the history of our own country, Guyana, is etched in gratitude and respect.