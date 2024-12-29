NIS pensioners to begin receiving cash grants from Monday

Last Updated on Sunday, 29 December 2024, 21:11 by Writer

The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) pensioners would from Monday begin receiving the government GY$100,000 cash grant from NIS offices countrywide, that social security agency announced Sunday.

NIS said only NIS pensioners who registered for the cash grant at NIS offices throughout the country would receive the cheques at its offices.

Cash grant cheque distribution would he held from Monday, December 30, 2024, and will continue until Friday, January 3, 2025.

NIS asked its pensioners to note that for those pensioners who are unable to collect their cash grant from the NIS offices by January 3, 2025, the Government will make alternative arrangements for those grants to be distributed in their respective villages.

Pensioners are reminded to walk with a valid identification document that they registered with.

Pensioners are also encouraged to check the status of their cash grant before going to the various identified offices using the link: https://cg.gov.gy/track.

The pensioners who were not registered previously may do so during January, 2025 at sites to be announced.