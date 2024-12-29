AFC highlights late US Pres Carter’s contributions to Guyana

The Alliance For Change (AFC) on Sunday hailed the “monumental contributions” of former United States (US) President, Jimmy Carter who passed away earlier in the day.

“Guyanese will remember President Carter’s ushering in of a liberal democracy in 1992, the work of his Carter Center in crafting the National Development Strategy (NDS), a still and acutely necessary blue print to follow, and his ever present team of Observers, during and after, General and Regional elections. These are but a few of his worthwhile contributions to Guyana’s democratic growth and development,” that party said in a statement.

Back in 1990, when Guyana should have gone to an election, Mr Carter had flown into Guyana and persuaded then Guyana President Desmond Hoyte to introduce wide-ranging electoral reforms. Mr Hoyte’s People’s National Congress (PNC) lost the 1992 elections, internationally certified as the first free and fair polls from 1964 to 1992, to the People’s Progressive Party (PPP).

At the invitation of the Cheddi Jagan-led PPP administration, the Carter Center had laid the foundation for the NDS development. Despite misgivings that inclusive governance between the Bharrat Jagdeo-led PPP administration and Mr Hoyte’s PNC-Reform had not made significant advances, the Carter Center had deployed observers to almost all of Guyana’s elections since 1992.

The AFC cited several qualities of the US’ 39th President and said his life and good works touched every sphere of life. “The name Jimmy Carter is synonymous with decency, good governance, transparency and accountability – virtues that he sought to inculcate in his own nation, even while urging others elsewhere to adopt them,” the party said.