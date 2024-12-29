Former US President Jimmy Carter, who secured electoral reforms in Guyana, dies at 100

Former United States (US) President, Jimmy Carter, who played a key role in convincing then Guyana President Desmond Hoyte to give in to electoral reforms in 1990, died on Sunday.

He was 100 years old.

The Carter Center, which advocates for democracy and human rights around the world, said he died on Sunday afternoon at his home in Plains, Georgia.

The Democrat served as president from 1977 to 1981, a period beset by economic and diplomatic crises.

Back in 1990, Mr Hoyte had said, among other things in a national address, that counting of votes at the place of poll would be a “logistical nightmare”, as he had sought to resist demands.

But, 24 hours after meeting with Mr Carter of the Carter Center, Mr Hoyte returned to the airwaves and announced that there would be a fresh voters’ list, counting of the votes at the place of poll, abolition of overseas voting and the restructuring 0f the Guyana Elections Commission.

Many of those reforms had required legislative and constitutional changes which were done to pave the way for the 1992 general and regional elections which were certified by the international community as free and fair.

The then hardline leftist People’s Progressive Party (PPP), which had languished in opposition from 1964 partly due to Cold War politics, was declared the winner in a new global era of glasnost and perestroika—openness and restructuring.

The Carter Center was one of the observer missions to Guyana.

After the People’s National Congress (PNC) defeat in 1992, a rift had emerged in that party after then party strongman Hamilton Green had called Mr Hoyte a “schoolboy” for giving into the Carter-led reforms.

The PPP, backed by the Working People’s Alliance and the Democratic Labour Movement, as well as several civil society activists and organisations like the Guyana Human Rights Association and the Guyana Council of Churches as well as the Roman Catholic and Anglican churches had demanded free and fair elections and an end to human rights violations under the PNC.

Months after winning the October 1992 polls, President Cheddi Jagan had invited the Carter Center to help Guyana craft a National Development Strategy.

Mr Carter had years later expressed grave disappointment with the Bharrat Jagdeo-led PPP administration for not forging ahead fully with inclusive governance.

Reacting to Mr Carter’s passing, Mr Jagdeo, Guyana’s 2nd Vice President, said:

“It is with deep sadness that I extend heartfelt condolences on behalf of myself and the People’s Progressive Party to the family, friends, and the people of the United States on the passing of former President Jimmy Carter.

President Carter was not only a statesman but also a champion of human rights and social justice. His tireless efforts through the Carter Center to promote peace, democracy, and health care in some of the most vulnerable regions of the world have left an indelible mark on humanity.

In Guyana, we will always remember President Carter for his pivotal role in advocating for free and fair elections, which greatly contributed to the strengthening of our democratic institutions. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his family find comfort in the knowledge that his legacy of service and humanity will forever be cherished.”

The Carter Center, despite its misgivings, has always remained engaged in Guyana’s elections.