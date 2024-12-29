Five injured during shooting at Five Corner, Linden

Last Updated on Sunday, 29 December 2024, 16:11 by Writer

Five persons were early Sunday morning injured during an altercation and shooting between two groups of “known” individuals at Dakama Circle, Five Corner, Mackenzie, Linden, police said.

“A violent altercation occurred at Five Corner Junction, Mackenzie, stemming from a heated dispute between two groups of known individuals. During the confrontation, at least three suspects drew firearms and discharged multiple shots, resulting in several injuries,” the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said in a statement.

Investigators said they recovered seven 9mm spent shell casings, two 9mm live rounds, and one warhead.

Those injured include one of the suspected shooters, 31-year-old Gladston Bristol of Redwood Crescent Road, Mackenzie. He was chopped to his head and has since been transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he remains a patient under police guard. Shaquille Lambert and someone whose name has been given as Joby are also named as suspected shooters in the incident that occurred at 6:21 Sunday morning. “They are yet to be arrested,” police added.

Police also said 27-year-old Rondel Rodney of Lot 265 One Mile, Wismar, Linden, suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg; 21-year-old Tyrone Newton of Lot 70 Half Mile, Wismar, was shot in his right foot; a 17-year-old boy from Poker Street, Wismar, sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand, and 25-year-old Brian Johnson of Lot 128 Half Mile, Wismar, was stabbed in his right eye.

The GPF said the injured persons refused to cooperate with investigators but gunshot reside swabs were collected from them. “Their conditions are classified as serious but stable. When questioned, the injured parties refused to provide any information to investigating officers,” the law enforcement agency added.

The injured persons were reportedly transported to the Linden Hospital by their associates.