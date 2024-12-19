Majority of media blanked from swearing in of Police Commissioner, Deputies

Last Updated on Thursday, 19 December 2024, 13:24 by Denis Chabrol

The vast majority of media houses were not invited to the swearing in of Police Commissioner, Clifton Hicken and five Deputy Police Commissioners in what is becoming a customary feature for the Police Force and the President.

Except for one media operative, who is closely associated with Mr Hicken, the other media houses were not invited to cover the event.

The Guyana Police Force, breaking with usual practice for several decades, this year opted not to invite the media to cover its annual awards ceremony, and an Officers’ Breakfast where President Irfaan Ali made major announcements about wages, salaries and allowances for the public service.

The Guyana Police Force’s official spokesman, Mark Ramotar often times remains mum on queries about why the media are not invited to certain events and he sometimes does not answer questions about news releases that were sent via the Police Force’s media WhatsApp group.

The President of Guyana Dr Irfaan Ali also has several public engagements but the Office of the President does not invite the media to cover these. They included the commissioning ceremony for the Guyana Defence Force’s two recently-acquired HAL Dornier aircraft. Dr Ali last held a news conference in June 2024 and held an engagement with several media operatives last month. There is no post-cabinet news conference, but the lone scheduled media engagement is the weekly news conference by the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Mr Bharrat Jagdeo who is also Guyana’s 2nd Vice President.

The media were also not invited to cover the opening of the conference of Caribbean Association of Fire Fighters at which the Home Affairs Minister, Robeson was the featured speaker.

Earlier this month, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said the Police Force should hold a news conference to highlight a number of its successes when he was asked about his thoughts on the failure of that law enforcement agency to hold a news conference in the face of major crimes and allegations of corruption.

In addition to the appointment of the Police Commissioner, those appointed deputies are Mr Ravindradat Budhram, Wendell Blanhum, Fisal Karimbaksh, Errol Watts and Simon Mc Bean.

Speaking at their swearing in ceremony, the President said he was satisfied that the decision was correct. “I’ve also fulfilled my constitutional requirement for the appointment of the Commissioner of Police and every aspect of the appointment has been meticulously followed, as prescribed by the Constitution; consultation, everything” he said.

Mr Hicken was appointed Police Commissioner although he past his retirement age of 55 in July 2023 in his substantive position of Assistant Police Commissioner. He had been acting Police Commissioner since March 20, 2022 to December 19, 2024.

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton has consistently stated that he would not support the appointment of Mr Hicken because of his qualifications and the state of the police force under his leadership.

But, the President credited the appointees with unprecedented academic achievements at the top tier of the police force, strong leadership, management skills, operational experience, and professionalism.

Dr Ali said the appointment of a substantive Police Commissioner and Deputy Police Commissioners was important for team advancement, relationship building, “stability and clear leadership which boosts morale among officers and generate consistent leadership.”