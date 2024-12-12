Britain’s Foreign Secretary for three-day visit to Guyana

Britain’s Foreign Secretary, David Lammy is scheduled to arrive in Guyana on Thursday night for a three-day visit, Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud confirmed.

He said Mr Lammy intends to explore providing British assistance to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for Guyana’s general elections likely to be held during the last quarter of 2025.

The British Foreign Secretary, who is of Guyanese ancestry, is also expected to visit two United Kingdom-financed projects—a maternal and pediatric hospital being constructed at Ogle, East Coast Demerara, and a section of the Mabura Road in Region One (Barima-Waini).

The Mabura road is part of the currently unpaved road link to Lethem and connected to Brazil by a bridge across the Takatu River.

Mr Persaud said Mr Lammy’s agenda also includes visits to environmental initiatives.