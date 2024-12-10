Man, charged with attempting to murder wife, faces life imprisonment

Last Updated on Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 13:48 by Denis Chabrol

The man, who was seen on video allegedly stabbing his wife multiple times on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, was charged with attempted murder and refused bail, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said 26-year old Navin Stoll of One Mile Turn, Soesdyke-Linden Highway was charged on Tuesday with the indictable offence and he was not required to plea.

The police said he was charged under Section 103 (c) of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01 which stipulates that anyone convicted under that law is liable to imprisonment for life, whether or not there is any bodily injury.

He is accused of attempting to murder his wife, Claurine Stoll, on December 4, 2024 at Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden highway.

Police said the accused appeared at the Diamond Magistrates Court before Magistrate Wanda Fortune who remanded him to prison.