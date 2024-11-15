AFC’s Patterson wins overseas travel restriction case

Last Updated on Friday, 15 November 2024, 14:59 by Denis Chabrol

The High Court on Friday awarded Chairman of the Alliance For Change (AFC), David Patterson GY$1.2 million in damages for the Guyana Police Force’s blocking him from leaving Guyana more than one year ago.

Chief Justice, Roxane George-Wiltshire also ordered the State to pay Mr Patterson GY$250,000 in legal costs, according to Mr Patterson’s lawyer, Nigel Hughes.

Mr Hughes announced the legal victory at an AFC news conference. Mr Patterson, for his part, expected the State to appeal the decision.

Mr Patterson in September 2023 was blocked from leaving Guyana for the United States (US) to meet with American congressmen and other officials on the political and economic conditions in Guyana. At that time, that opposition lawmaker had been on court bail on charges of indecent exposure. He was not prevented from leaving Guyana for professional reasons.

The Guyana Police Force subsequently apologised, but Mr Patterson refused and took the matter to court.

He was also acquitted of the indecent exposure charge.